Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday sacked his government’s Prime Minister Imad Khamis, according to the media report.

Assad named Hussain Arnous as the new prime minister in addition to his previous duties as minister of water resources.

The current government will continue its duties until the new parliamentary elections next month.

The new move comes in light of the tough economic situation that Syria is passing through with a steep devaluation of the Syrian currency amid soaring prices.

Syria’s government has sought to portray itself as the victor in a war that is winding down, and is looking ahead to reconstruction. The challenge of the ISIS remains forbidding even after the recapture of Mosul.

Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the street in Syria’s southern province of Sweida over the past few days, demanding the downfall of the government.

Syrian authorities have placed the blame for the currency crisis squarely on Western countries for their sanctioning of Syria. Some anti-government protesters say a poor handling of the coronavirus crisis and the current regime’s decision to devalue the currency are responsible.

According to the economists and commentators, the new sanctions will make Assad’s regime even more untenable.

The upcoming July elections were due to be held in April but have been postponed twice owing to restrictions on public life put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

President Bashar Assad’s government is expected to remain in power; Bashar has been in office since 2000, in a role previously held by his father.

