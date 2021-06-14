Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial was set to start on Monday.

In a coup on 1 February, the junta defenestrated Suu Kyi’s elected government, detaining her and other senior members of her party.

A volatile Myanmar witnessed daily demonstrations, clash between armed forces and militias as the junta unleashed deadly force against protestors.

Suu Kyi, 75, is due to face trial on Monday on charges of violating Covid-19 regulations while campaigning for the election she won last November and also for possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

The first trial is expected to run until the end of July, her lawyer said.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi also faces other more serious charges including intent to incite, breaching the official secrets act and charges for accepting $600,000 and 11.4 kg worth of gold from Yangon’s former chief minister.

Her legal team have denied any wrong doing by Suu Kyi and her chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw called the most recent corruption charges “absurd”.

The army says it took power by force because Suu Kyi’s party won the election through voter fraud, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Myanmar’s security forces have killed at least 862 people during their crackdown on protests since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group, though the junta disputes the number.