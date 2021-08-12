To stop violence, Afghan govt offers ‘share in power’ to Taliban

As the Taliban continues to take over large parts of Afghanistan killing civilians and security forces, the Afghan government has reportedly decided to get a grip of the situation by offering a ‘share in power’ to the Taliban.

The UNICEF recently said that it is shocked by the rapid escalation of grave violations against children in Afghanistan. In its statement it had said in the last 72 hours, 20 children have been killed and 130 children have been injured in Kandahar province, 2 children were killed and 3 were injured in Khost province, and in Paktia province, 5 children were killed and 3 were injured.

To put a brake on the continuous violence, the Afghan government has offered the Taliban a share in power on the condition that the rising violence in the country comes to a halt, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a government source. The proposal was delivered through Qatar, the host of Afghan peace talks, according to the source.

In another development, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, presented to the members of Troika-plus the scheme of the Afghan government for winding up the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

Abdullah said the Afghan government is committed to ending the ongoing conflicts through negotiations. The head of HCNR was addressing the representatives of the US, China, Pakistan and Russia in the Troika-plus meeting held in Doha on Wednesday evening.

Abdullah further added that the major powers of the world along with the Afghans want an independent and united Afghanistan which is free of terrorism.

He also accused the Taliban of being indifferent to the peace negotiations which has led to a stalemate in intra-Afghan talks.

