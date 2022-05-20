Stop petty politics on water issue: Khattar to Delhi Govt

Responding to the Delhi Government blaming Haryana for the water crisis in the National Capital, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, accused the former of playing petty politics on the issue of water sharing.

Addressing a press conference here, the Khattar pointed out that at present Haryana is releasing more than 1,049 cusecs of water to Delhi. “We can’t deprive Haryana of its water and give Delhi more than their legitimate share,” he said.

He further said, “Instead of doing petty politics on the water issues, the Delhi Government should convince the Punjab Government to release Haryana’s legitimate share of water at the earliest. I promise that the day Punjab gives our share, Haryana will increase Delhi’s current water share.”

The CM said whenever the Delhi Jal Board knocks on the doors of the Supreme Court and the High Court, it has always been proved that Haryana is releasing more than 1049 cusecs of water from Munak headworks to Delhi against their share of 719 cusecs, thus providing Yamuna water to Delhi as per Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) allocation existing on this date.

He said Haryana has been supplying water to Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, Nangloi Water Treatment Plant, and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant in Delhi. On February 29, 1996, the Supreme Court had directed Haryana to provide an additional 330 cusecs of water per day to Delhi.

“Earlier, Delhi’s share in water was 719 cusecs per day. In compliance with these orders, Delhi is being given 1049 cusecs of water every day. The Delhi government is now lying about the water issue, which is very unfortunate,” he added.

Khattar asserted that Delhi is getting its legitimate share of water from Haryana. “The Delhi government should understand that it is not the responsibility of Haryana alone to meet their drinking water requirement. Like us they too can also plan on formulating water management schemes,” he said.

The CM informed that in the last few days, the state is facing power a shortage of up to 1800 megawatt (MW).

“The electricity consumption has increased this year as compared to last year. At present, the demand for electricity is 700 to 800 lakh units more than last year. Also, presently the maximum demand of the state has reached 9874 MW while the power supply is also 9874 MW. Since May 16, we have been able to supply electricity equal to the consumption,” Khattar said.