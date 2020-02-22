US Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders has condemned Russia for its reported attempts to help his campaign, telling it to “stay out of American elections”, according to the report on Saturday.

“Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election,” the BBC quoted Sanders as saying while speaking in Bakersfield, California, on Friday.

The Vermont Senator said that US officials had informed him last month about Russian efforts to aid his campaign, but adding that it was not clear how Moscow intended to interfere.

The veteran politician also denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “autocratic thug” whose government has “used internet propaganda to sow division in our country”.

