Statewide anti-drug drive in Jharkhand concludes with Marathon

A statewide campaign against substance abuse culminated on Thursday with a marathon organised in Ranchi to raise awareness among youth for a drug-free Jharkhand.

The event, flagged off from Morabadi Ground, passed through Radium Road, Kutchery Chowk, and Shaheed Chowk before concluding at Albert Ekka Chowk.

The campaign that spanned across districts, blocks, panchayats, schools, and colleges marked its finale with enthusiastic participation from hundreds of young people.

Tourism and Youth Affairs Minister Sudivya Kumar, who attended the event, said the marathon was a step toward fulfilling Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s vision of a drug-free state. “Every stride in today’s run is a pledge—toward staying away from drugs and contributing to a healthier Jharkhand,” he told the assembled crowd at Morabadi.

The minister added that the state is aligning its anti-drug measures with international best practices and that youth have a key role in turning the tide.

“The same energy that can uplift the nation can also harm it if misdirected. We must guide our youth toward sports, not substances,” he said.

Stressing the need for integrating youth into the mainstream, he underlined the government’s commitment to harnessing local talent and providing platforms to bring it to the global stage.

Tourism and Sports Secretary Manoj Kumar echoed the sentiment, noting that the state had carried out numerous awareness programmes over the past two weeks. “Today’s marathon is both the culmination and the symbolic reinforcement of our collective resolution against drug use,” he said.

On the occasion, participants took a collective pledge to stay away from intoxicants and commit themselves to a drug-free Jharkhand. Minister Sudivya Kumar also felicitated winners of the marathon, including Anoop Oraon, Sreejit Sarkar, Kundan Mahato, Nirmal, Ranjit Kumar Mahato, Mamta Kumari, Rita Kumari, Suman Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, and Soni Kumari.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary of Home Department Vandana Dadel, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, and Sports Director Shekhar Jamuar, were also present.