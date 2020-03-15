The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his office on Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as he vowed to “vastly” ramp up testing capacity.

Conspiracy theories have been widely disseminated over social media as the novel coronavirus takes a heavy impact, with more than 5,300 people dead and 140,000 infected worldwide.

The declaration came as the number of coronavirus cases in the US hit 1,800 with 41 deaths.

He declared the emergency under a 1988 law for funneling aid to states and local administrations.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus while filming in Australia.

UK MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department has also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday that raised concerns about whether senior government figures have been infected.

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday.

The global death toll is now over 4,900, with more than 134,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak “a pandemic.”

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.