South Korea reports 10,463 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea recorded 10,463 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, bringing the total tally to 18,349,756, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported that the daily caseload was higher than the 8,979 cases recorded one week earlier and was up from the 9,896 cases the day before (KDCA). The average number of confirmed cases per day during the previous week was 7,363.

205 of the newly reported illnesses were imported cases, bringing the overall number of infections to 35,000.

The most recent figure for infected individuals in critical condition was 59, three less than the day before.

Seven more deaths have been confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,537. The total fatality rate stands currently at 0.13 per cent.

(with inputs from ANI)