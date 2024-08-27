South African president highlights need for energy transition

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday emphasised that while inclusive economic growth is a government priority, low-carbon and climate-resilient development must be at its core.

Addressing inaugural Just Energy Transition (JET) Municipal Conference in Johannesburg on Monday, he highlighted that fossil fuel-generated electricity accounted for most of South Africa’s carbon emissions.

Ramaphosa warned that reliance on coal-fired power stations poses a significant risk if left unaddressed, underscoring the need for the state to transition away from coal and diversify its energy sources.

“It poses threats to our economy, society, and (the) environment if we don’t drive the energy transition in ways that are appropriate to national and local circumstances,” Ramaphosa noted.

He emphasised the need to transition away from coal-fired power stations, while cautioning against “unilateral and coercive carbon adjustment measures” imposed by developed economies, stressing the importance of a collaborative approach.

Ramaphosa reaffirmed that South Africa, as a signatory to the Paris Agreement, is committed to global climate change efforts. He assured that the country’s pursuit of a just energy transition would carefully consider its social and economic development trajectory.

“We must pursue this commitment in a manner that delivers just outcomes for those affected by the energy transition. We must pursue it in a way that contributes to inclusive economic growth, energy security and employment,” said Ramaphosa, Xinhua news agency reported.

As South Africa pursued a just transition, the president emphasized that municipalities should be at the forefront of providing clean, affordable energy to communities, businesses, and industries. “One of the aims of this conference is to unlock the institutional arrangements required to drive the decarbonization effort,” he said.

Ramaphosa also said municipalities are now able to purchase power directly from independent power producers and establish their power-producing entities after the Cabinet approved the JET Plan in 2023, outlining a roadmap for them.

As important as the just transition is, Ramaphosa said the country should guard against higher costs of energy which might deepen poverty and inequality, stressing that the state is working on financing the transition.

“We must therefore ensure that the energy transition does not contribute to energy poverty. It must not deepen inequality,” he insisted. “As government, business, labor, and civil society, let us deepen our collaboration to achieve an energy future that is secure and sustainable for all.”