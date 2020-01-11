US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he thinks Iran top commander Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies before he was killed last week.

Trump said in a televised interview on Fox News, “I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies”. adding to it, he further said, “Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad.”

Earlier this month, President Trump had ordered the death of Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps considered a hero in the country, in order to “stop a war,” not start one.

Pentagon officials confirmed that at the direction of the US President, the military had taken the decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani.

Iran had termed the US action of “international terrorism” as “extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation”.

General Qasem Soleimani was among the eight people killed in a rocket attack by the US on Baghdad international airport.

On January 7, Iran parliament passed a bill, designating all US forces “terrorist” over the killing of a top military commander Soleimani in a US strike.

After killing of an Iranian general, President Trump vowed to strike 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates with attacks on Americans or US assets, and stood by his threat on Sunday, though American officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets.

In response to that, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took to Twitter and lashed out at Trump’s remark, saying “Never threaten the Iranian nation.” And Soleimani’s successor vowed to expel US forces from the Middle East in revenge”.

Earlier, Trump came up with his defensive argument and said that his order to kill General Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, claiming that the deceased had contributed to “terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London”.

On December 19, the US leader was impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the House of Representatives, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office after three turbulent years.