Situation is peaceful now, says Ranchi’s Additional District Magistrate after protests over CPI(M) leader’s murder

Ranchi’s Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok has said that the situation is peaceful after locals vandalised vehicles at Daldali Chowk here demanding the arrest of culprits who have killed a local CPI(M) leader.

CPI(M) leader Subhash Munda was shot dead in the Daladali area by unknown assailants on Wednesday evening. “The situation is peaceful now. After the murder of Subhash Munda, people blocked the road during protests. People are demanding that the culprits should be arrested as soon as possible. We are talking to people. Police are working to arrest the criminals as soon as possible,” the Ranchi ADM on Wednesday.

Munda was sitting in his office when he was shot by bike-borne assailants, according to the police.

The police said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

“Special Investigation Team has been formed and we are investigating the case from all angles and at all levels. We will solve the case soon”, said Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal.

Further details are awaited.