Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday said in a virtual summit, “we will work with various parties to develop vaccines and distribute them fairly and quickly to all countries”.

Lee made the remarks while speaking at the Global Goal: Unite for our Future Pledging Summit, held as an online event by advocacy group Global Citizen, reports The Straits Times.

Lee also mentioned in his speech the importance of “vaccine multilateralism” in the fight against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said Singapore looked forward to working with the European Commission, like-minded countries, the World Health Organisation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, “to develop vaccines and distribute them fairly and expeditiously to people in all countries”.

Meanwhile, he took a Facebook and posted that Singapore has been doing its part in collecting and analysing data on the coronavirus to better understand the threat.

On Tuesday, President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament, paving the way for a widely-anticipated general election that will take place in phase two of the city-state’s reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Writ of Election, which specifies the date of the polls, is expected to be issued shortly, while Nomination Day has been set for June 30.

The election, Singapore’s 13th since independence, is likely to again see the People’s Action Party (PAP) challenged for all seats – as the ruling party was in 2015, said The Straits Times report.

Singapore has reported more than 43,000 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Sunday.