Singapore issues travel advisory asking citizens to avoid J&K, Pak

Singapore has issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan in view of the escalating New Delhi-Islamabad tensions.

“Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India,” the travel advisory stated

“Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities,” it added.

The advisory was issued after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahlagam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Singapore extended support to India in the fight against terrorism.

“Singapore strongly condemns the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, which have claimed many lives. We stand with India in the fight against terrorism,” said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also took to social media and condemned the attack and affirmed to stand with India.

“Deeply saddened by the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of many and injured others. Singapore strongly condemns terrorism. We stand with India at this difficult time,” he posted on X.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, and the tri-services operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, in a decisive response to the Pahalgam massacre.

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian government on Wednesday said that India has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation.

India said that its response to the Pahalgam attacks was measured, calibrated and non-escalatory.

Real-time surveillance and post-strike assessments confirmed the destruction of the intended targets.

Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.