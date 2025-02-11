Sinclair Broadcast Group executive chairman highlights key areas of US-India cooperation ahead of Modi-Trump meeting

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared for his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, key areas of cooperation and potential tensions between the two nations came into focus.

With both leaders underlining economic and technological collaboration, the visit is expected to further deepen bilateral ties in trade, defense, and emerging technologies.

David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, spoke about his admiration for Modi’s leadership and his innovative use of technology in governance.

“I have been a student of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal journey for some time now. I have been fascinated by his use of technology as a medium to communicate and foster change through his Mann ki Baat Radio Program. His vision on harnessing the power of technology to achieve societal scale development in the world’s largest democracy has inspired us deeply,” Smith said in an interview to ANI.

He also highlighted Sinclair’s role in India’s broadcasting and communications sector, noting its decade-long involvement in developing solutions to enhance India’s ability to reach its vast population. “I expect to address Sinclair’s nearly decade-long collaboration in developing end-to-end broadcasting and communications solutions that enhance India’s ability to reach its entire population. One major breakthrough is Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology, which allows free-to-air mobile broadcasting for news, education, and emergency alerts.”

Smith emphasised the transformative potential of D2M technology, which was developed through a Public-Private Partnership to expand digital accessibility. “D2M, enabled through a Public-Private Partnership, is a game changer in media accessibility, bridging digital divides and expanding connectivity. This achievement stems from Sinclair’s cooperation with IIT Kanpur-incubated Free Stream Technologies, Prasar Bharati, and Saankhya Labs (now part of Tejas Networks, a TATA company).”

Beyond media, Smith pointed to broader US-India cooperation across technology, defence, and trade, highlighting key areas of alignment between the two nations. “Beyond broadcasting, US-India cooperation spans vital sectors like technology, defence, and trade. Both nations are working closely on supply chain resilience, semiconductor manufacturing, AI, and next-generation telecommunications. Defence collaborations, including arms agreements and intelligence-sharing, further reinforce strategic trust.”

At the same time, he acknowledged that while strong ties existed, certain challenges still needed to be addressed. “However, challenges remain in areas like trade negotiations, regulatory policies, and spectrum allocation for emerging technologies. While tensions may arise, both leaders understand the larger strategic imperative of maintaining a strong partnership.”

Smith viewed Modi’s visit as a key opportunity to reinforce commitments and set new goals for collaboration. “Prime Minister Modi’s visit presents an opportunity to deepen collaboration, reaffirm commitments to economic and technological growth, and set a roadmap for future initiatives. The US-India relationship is built on innovation, shared values, and a mutual vision for global leadership.”