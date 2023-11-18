Sikh teenager killed in a street brawl in London, four arrested

A British Sikh teenager died after being stabbed during a street fight in southwest London. The victim has been identified as Simarjeet Singh Nangpal by the Metropolitan Police on Friday.

The murder happened in the early hours of Wednesday in the Hounslow neighborhood of London, and the police reported that four males had been detained after being detained on suspicion of the crime.

Detectives from the specialised crime unit said that they would do all that it possible to bring those guilty to the book, adding that they are still piecing together the circumstances leading up to the terrible murder of 17-year-old Simarjeet.

“We are working round the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family members struggle to come to terms with their loss,” said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and four men have been arrested,” he declared. At the scene, all of the case’s suspects were taken into custody.