Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM passes away

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, aged 67 passed away on Friday hours after he was shot at by 41 year old Tetsuya Yamagami in Nara City.

As per reports by AFP, “According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67,” NHK said.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech on Friday in Nara, western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

As per the media reports, Abe was in “critical condition” after he was shot at while addressing an election campaign rally in Nara city, according to media reports.

Abe, who collapsed after apparently being shot in the chest while delivering a speech as part of election campaign was rushed to hospital and had reported to be in “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

As per the Kyodo news agency citing Japanese police, Abe appeared to have been shot from behind with a shotgun.

Abe was campaigning on a street for Liberal Democratic Party candidate at the House of Councillors election, scheduled this Sunday when he collapsed at around 11: 30 am after people on the scene heard what sounded like a gun going off twice, local media reported.

He is longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan and had stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was twice sworn in as Japan PM from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

Expressing condolences over the demise of Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

In a series of tweets, he also mentioned.

My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022