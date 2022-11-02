Shehbaz Sharif meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

Visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and talked over mutual cooperation between the two nations, primarily in economic fields.

Taking to his Facebook handle on Wednesday, Sharif said that both the leaders also “agreed to increase multilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, including CPEC, and further strengthen the strategic partnership”.

The Pakistani leader also shared pictures of the meeting.

Sharif reached Beijing on Tuesday night on a two-day official visit — maiden since he took office in April this year.

Before leaving for China, he took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, opened up about the purpose and reason of Visit.

“Leaving for Beijing today. Honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC. At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan & China stand together as friends & partners,” wrote Sharif.

Leaving for Beijing today. Honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC. At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan & China stand together as friends & partners. 1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 1, 2022

He further highlighted that discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things. “Second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people’s lives. There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle,” wrote Sharif.

The Prime Minister is also slated to hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang and meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.