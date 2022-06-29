Shanghai resumes dine-in services at restaurants as COVID-19 wanes

Shanghai, the center of China’s financial industry, will gradually resume dine-in operations at eateries on Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided in the area.

According to a directive issued by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, dine-in services can be resumed in townships and subdistricts without medium-risk zones and community spread of COVID-19 illnesses over the preceding week.

Restaurants are now permitted to serve clients at 50 to 70% of their entire seating capacity as a result of the relaxation of dine-in regulations, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Before entering the eateries, diners must show negative results from nucleic acid tests done within the previous 72 hours, wear masks, and go through temperature screening.

Starbucks, a global coffee company with nearly 900 locations in Shanghai, said that indoor dining services would resume at its roughly 800 locations on Wednesday.

Leo Tsoi, chief executive officer of Starbucks China, was quoted as saying in the company’s statement that it is a tiny gesture from Starbucks to assist Shanghai consumers in getting back to their pre-outbreak routines and lifestyles and to restore the city’s renowned buzz and vitality.

Since the end of March, Starbucks has stopped operating in Shanghai in order to prevent and manage epidemics. The coffee business has begun takeaway operations in downtown districts as the city gradually started to reopen its commercial establishments in mid-May.

Its stores will continue to stringently implement epidemic prevention and control measures, including restricting the visitor flow and regular disinfection.

Shanghai reported no local COVID-19 infections on Monday and Tuesday, the municipal health commission said.

(with inputs from IANS)