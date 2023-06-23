The devastating implosion of the Titanic submersible in the Atlantic Ocean has led to discussions regarding the well-being of Shahzada Dawood’s family. According to reports, Shahzada Dawood’s estimated net worth stands at around USD 350 million approximately. In an act of familial bonding and adventure, Shahzada had purchased two tickets for the OceanGate expedition, totaling a staggering USD 500,000—one for himself and the other for his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood. This expenditure showcases their inclination towards luxury experiences.

As a successful business tycoon with diverse ventures spanning multiple countries, Shahzada had amassed substantial wealth.

Social media posts shared by Shahzada’s wife, Christine, previously depicted a family that relished in lavish travel, collecting rare artifacts, and embarking on frequent international trips. The Dawood family’s opulent lifestyle was evident, and they resided in a magnificent Surrey mansion, holding significant influence both in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

At 48 Shahzada Dawood ranks among the wealthiest individuals in Pakistan. His notable affiliations include serving as a UK-based board member of The Prince’s Trust charity. Furthermore, within his family, his sister Sabrina assumes the role of vice chairperson for the Dawood Foundation, overseeing their extensive business interests.

Shahzada Dawood, the billionaire who tragically went missing along with his son Suleman during their underwater expedition to the Titanic wreckage, holds the esteemed positions of vice-chairman at Engro Corporation and director at Dawood Hercules Corporation. He also contributes as a board member of The Prince’s Trust and the SETI Institute, while fulfilling a trustee role for The Dawood Foundation.

Shahzada’s educational background includes pursuing an LLB degree from Buckingham University and completing an MSc in global textile marketing at Philadelphia University, now known as Thomas Jefferson University.