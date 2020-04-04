The man arrested for spitting on trolleys at a shopping mall in Saudi Arabia may be prosecuted with a death sentence.

The offender who is still unidentified had been arrested after he was seen reportedly spitting at the shopping trolleys in the region of Hail in north-western Saudi Arabia. The act caught massive attention as the country is going through the coronavirus crisis which is much anticipated to spread through acts like these.

According to the sources, the offender was remotely interrogated and the motive of the act was not clear.

As per the Saudi online newspaper Ajel, “His act is considered among major crimes. This behaviour is religiously and legally condemned. It is regarded as imparting corruption by deliberately seeking to spread the coronavirus epidemic among members of society and stirring panic among them.”

Among a total of 900 cases reported from the country, two deaths have been reported due to the contagious disease.

On Monday, the country had started enforcing a nationwide curfew.