South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced an easing of some lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic beginning next month, citing economic concerns.

In the statement, Ramaphosa said a month-long lockdown has been working, and has slowed the pandemic’s progress, the BBC reported.

But people need to eat, and to earn a living, he said.

From May 1, some businesses will be allowed to reopen, and a third of their employees can return to work.

Some schools will also reopen but with strict limits likely on class sizes.

Under the new plans, South Africa’s alert level will drop from “level 5” to “level 4”.

Buses, taxis and private vehicles will be allowed on the roads at any time of day, but movement between provinces was still banned and international flights are cancelled except for those repatriating citizens.

The country has some of the most stringent coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the world, but security forces have struggled to enforce them, said the BBC report.

Most people are still being urged to stay at home, but will be allowed to go out and exercise when the new rules come into effect.

Since March 27, only essential service providers, such as health workers, financial services providers, journalists and retail workers, were allowed to continue going to work.

Earlier this week, President Ramaphosa announced a $26 billion relief package aimed at stimulating the economy and cushion the vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions have included no jogging outside, no sales of alcohol or cigarettes, no dog-walking, no leaving home except for essential trips and prison or heavy fines for law-breaking.

South Africa is in its fourth week of a five-week lockdown imposed expected to run to the end of April.

The lockdown regulations prohibit local and international travel; gatherings of more than 50 people, including at funerals; and only essential services may operate under limited conditions.

As of Friday, South Africa has reported 3,953 coronavirus cases, with 75 deaths.