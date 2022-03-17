Russia’s appeal to support ‘humanitarian’ draft is hypocrisy says Ukraine

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the permanent representative of Ukraine in the United Nations, said that Russia’s appeal to the UN members for supporting their “humanitarian” draft resolution is outrageous.

Kyslytsya took to Twitter, “Russian appeal to UN members to support most egregious hypocrisy – “humanitarian” draft resolution by a serial killer is outrageous. UN members may like to think twice before they dive into the blood of children & adults executed by the Russian military in Ukraine.”

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, sent a letter to the UN on Wednesday, where they expressed their concern over the Ukraine situation and asked the international community to make efforts to minimize the humanitarian consequences for Ukrainian.

According to the letter, “We firmly believe that it is the duty of the international community despite geopolitical differences to make every effort possible to minimize humanitarian consequences for the civilian population in Ukraine.”

“The only way to do this is a clear demand on behalf of the UN security council to all parties concerned to strictly observe international humanitarian law,” the letter added.

Russian Federation further blamed the western countries for promoting the anti-Russian line by politicizing the humanitarian issues.

Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague ruled that pending the final decision in the case, Russia must suspend the military operations that it commenced on February 24 in the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine on February 26 had filed an application at the ICJ to initiate proceedings against the Russian Federation under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold an extraordinary meeting at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

