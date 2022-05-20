Russian, US military chiefs discuss Ukraine over phone

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley held a phone call to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine.

The phone conversation between Russia-US took place on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conversation was initiated by the American side, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a brief statement, without providing details.

Last week, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin discussed the situation in Ukraine during their first phone conversation since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.