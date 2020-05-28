Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the government and regional authorities to maximize efforts to solve the problem of unemployment, which has risen drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Minister, President Putin said, “The preservation of jobs and incomes of Russian families from the very beginning of the fight against the consequences of the epidemic has become the most important priority in our work”.

The authorities need to offer accelerated courses, training and retraining programs for those who have lost their jobs, Putin further added.

Labour Minister Anton Kotyakov said that the situation on the labour market in Russia is better than that in a number of developed countries.

On Tuesday, Putin said that the country has passed its peak of novel coronavirus infections and ordered World War II victory parade postponed by the pandemic to be held next month.

Earlier this month, Putin said that the number of officially registered unemployed people in Russia reached 1.4 million, twice as many as in early April.

Russians who have officially registered as having lost their jobs after March 1 are entitled to a monthly unemployment benefit of 12,130 rubles ($170).

Russia has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases across the globe, only behind the United States and Brazil.

The exponential surge in COVID-19 cases forced the Russian President to postpone the parade but he had promised that the nation will celebrate it on a “grand scale”.

In April, Putin had extended the national paid leave introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 that lasted earlier this month.