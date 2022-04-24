Russian forces hit logistics terminal of foreign weapons near Odessa

Russia’s forces have destroyed a logistics terminal at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa, where foreign weapons were stored, said the Russian Defence Ministry.

“This afternoon, high-precision, long-range air-based missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces disabled a logistics terminal at a military airfield near Odessa, where a large batch of foreign weapons received from the US and European countries were stored,” said Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov on Saturday.