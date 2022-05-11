Russia won’t participate in special UNHRC session on Ukraine

Russia will not participate in an upcoming special session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced.

“Unfortunately, our arguments and explanations with regard to the true goals of the special military operation and the situation on the ground are being completely ignored,” Xinhua news agency quoted Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying on Tuesday.

“The Russian delegation will not legitimise another biased political show with its presence,” Zakharova added.

Russia’s decision came a day after the UNHRC announced that it will hold a special session on Thursday “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression”.

The session is being held at Ukraine’s request.

On March 3-4, the UNHRC held an urgent debate on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after which it decided to establish an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate all alleged violations of human rights in the context of Moscow’s invasion of Kiev.

Also on April 7, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on a US-proposed resolution to suspend Russia from the UNHRC after stark images and horrific narratives of killings and atrocities emerged from Ukraine’s Bucha.

Immediately after the vote, Russia had announced that it was voluntarily withdrawing from the 47-member Council.