Russia-US ties ‘on verge of rupture’: Russian Deputy FM

Relations between Russia and the United States are “on the verge of rupture,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that bilateral relations were on the brink of rupture, Ryabkov said, adding that US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House could lead to a change in US foreign policy.

Advertisement

At a press briefing, the diplomat also said there were currently no plans for contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Advertisement

“However, the topic does exist, and as the situation becomes clearer, I believe there will be agreements on this matter and they will be announced … at the appropriate time,” Ryabkov said.

At the same time, Ryabkov said that the new US administration has expressed interest in resuming dialogue with Moscow.

“Trump’s team, despite the conflicting statements made by him and his people, has at least shown interest in resuming dialogue with Russia, which was interrupted by the Democrats,” Ryabkov said.

He reiterated that Moscow remains ready for dialogue, including discussions on a potential settlement of the Ukraine crisis, however, such dialogue would only be possible based on equality and mutually acceptable terms.

“A small window of opportunity” has emerged under the Trump administration for normalising bilateral ties, he said, adding that Washington must decide whether to take advantage of this.

The use of ultimatums, provocative remarks, or attempts to pressure Moscow into accepting unreasonable demands will not be effective for Russia-US relations or dialogue between the two countries, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The New York Post reported late Saturday that Trump said he had discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine over phone with Putin.

However, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday he could “neither confirm nor deny” that Putin and Trump had been in touch when asked by reporters if the two leaders had spoken by phone.