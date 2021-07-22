The Russia-US relations have approached a “dangerous confrontational point” and are marked by systemic pressure from Washington, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said.

Ties between Russia and the US have been deteriorating in recent years due to Washington’s actions, according to the statement published on Wednesday following a meeting of the Ministry’s Collegium.

Russia is under systemic pressure from the US and its allies, which is largely driven by ideological factors, it said.

Washington’s position grossly violates international law and will be met with firm opposition, it said, adding that Russia will uphold its legitimate interests.

According to the Ministry, the June summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva showed there were opportunities for reviving constructive dialogue in areas where interests coincide such as strategic stability, climate change, cybersecurity, and the resolution of regional conflicts.