# World

Russian military repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in three settlements and thwarted an attempt to penetrate deeper into Russian territory, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

IANS | New Delhi | August 13, 2024 11:53 am

Russia repelled 7 Ukrainian attacks in Kursk

Representation image

The Ministry said on Monday in a statement that the attacks were repelled in the settlements of Martynovka, Borki and Korenevo over Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Kauchuk area, attempts by Ukrainian mobile groups to break through on armoured vehicles deep into Russian territory were thwarted, it said, adding that a tank, eight Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armoured combat vehicles and 14 pickups were destroyed.

The Ukrainian military lost up to 260 service members and 31 armoured vehicles over 24 hours, the Ministry said.

