The Russian Interior Ministry said that law enforcers registered 2,342 crimes of a terrorist nature in 2020, up 29.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Of these cases, 623 were committed in 2020, including those suppressed at the stage of preparation and attempt, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in an online report published on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry registered 833 crimes of an extremist nature in 2020, up 42.4 per cent year on year.

Russian police registered a total of over 2 million crimes in 2020, 1 per cent more than in 2019, with 50 of the country’s 85 federal subjects showing a bigger number of law offenses.

In a report issued last year, the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office said that this trend stems from an increase in the number of criminal cases opened into organising illegal armed groups or involvement in them, organising the activities of terrorist groups and participation in the activities of such organisations.