Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in “excellent” health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

This can be proven by the President’s tight schedule and heavy workload, Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov saying in a TV program on Saturday.

“Putin was working much more intensively than usual”, he added.

Kremlin staffers in close interaction with the president are tested for the coronavirus frequently, according to the spokesman.

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of Russia’s major coronavirus treatment hospital in the outskirts of Moscow has tested positive for COVID-19 last month, days after conducting a tour of the hospital with Putin that raised concerns over the President’s health.

Peskov said Russia will see if it was approaching the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in the next two weeks.

Last month, Putin had said that the situation with the spreading coronavirus is “under control” in Russia after infections were “contained”.

The Russian leader also appealed to the country and the government to “act with self-awareness, organisation and care for one another,” and urged officials to provide accurate information to Russians.

The country has reported 13,584 COVID-19 cases across the country, with 106 deaths.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, has registered 8,852 infections.

On Friday, Putin Trump has discussed efforts to combat COVID-19 and ensure global energy market stability during a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, global Coronavirus deaths have increased to 102,753, while the total number of cases worldwide has surpassed 1.6 million as countries greet Easter weekend.