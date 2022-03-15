Russia, Iran to forge new partnership

Russia and Iran are preparing documents that will fix a new quality of partnership between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is in Moscow.

“We are preparing new documents that are designed to fix the new qualities of our partnership,” said Lavrov, quoted by Ria Novosti, RT reported.

The trade turnover between Russia and Iran, despite external factors, is growing steadily, it has exceeded $4 billion, Lavrov said at the meeting.

“It is gratifying that, despite all the well-known factors, our trade turnover is steadily growing at a record pace. It increased by almost 80 per cent last year, exceeding $4 billion,” Lavrov said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will discuss with the Russian side issues of bilateral cooperation and the status of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He will hold talks with officials of the Russian Federation on bilateral issues, as well as on the progress of negotiations on the JCPOA.