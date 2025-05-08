Logo

# World

Robert Francis Prevost becomes first American Pope, takes name Leo XIV

Robert Francis Prevost made history on Thursday by becoming the first American to be elected pope, following a vote by cardinals from around the world. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

IANS | New Delhi | May 9, 2025 12:20 am

American prelate Robert Prevost elected New Pope (Lead) (Photo: Courtesy Vatican News)

Shortly after white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel — the traditional signal that a new pope has been chosen — a cardinal appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica and formally announced that Robert Prevost had been elected by the Conclave as the next pontiff.

The cardinal also confirmed that Prevost had chosen the papal name Leo XIV.

Soon after the announcement, the new pope stepped onto the balcony to loud applause and cheers from the thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square.

In his first public address, Pope Leo XIV offered a message of unity and hope. “I bring you the greeting of peace and God’s love,” he said. “Help us, and help each other, build bridges,” he told the crowd.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21.

