In Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death case drug dealer arrested

In a significant development regarding the tragic death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of renowned actor Robert De Niro, an arrest has been made. The woman accused of selling drugs to the 19-year-old, who is known as the “Percocet Princess,” has been apprehended during an undercover operation conducted jointly by the NYPD, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security. The alleged drug dealer’s true identity is Sofia Haley Marks.

Leandro’s life came to a devastating end on July 2 when his lifeless body was discovered in his apartment in New York City’s Financial District. Concerned about his prolonged absence, a friend went to check on him, only to make the heartbreaking discovery. Drug-related items and narcotics were found in close proximity to Leandro’s body, prompting further investigation.

Following her son’s tragic demise, Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, took to Instagram to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death. She asserted that fentanyl-laced pills were responsible for the untimely loss of her beloved son. In a poignant plea, she expressed her deep grief and urged those involved in the sale and purchase of such dangerous substances to reconsider their actions. Drena’s heartbreaking statement serves as a stark reminder of the irreversible consequences caused by these illicit drugs.

Advertisement

As the investigation unfolds, it is important to note that the official cause of Leandro’s death has yet to be officially determined. The circumstances surrounding his passing continue to be closely examined by law enforcement authorities.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was a budding actor with a promising future ahead of him. He made his mark in Hollywood with notable roles in films such as “A Star Is Born” (2018), directed by Bradley Cooper, and the drama “Cabaret Maxime” (2018). His talent and potential were cut short tragically, leaving a void in the entertainment industry.

With Sofia Haley Marks now in custody, facing federal charges related to drug distribution, the legal process will shed further light on the events leading up to Leandro’s demise.