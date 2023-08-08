Roadside blast kills 7 in Pakistan

A bomb went off near a vehicle in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, killing at least seven people including a local politician, government officials and police said.

The incident took place late on Monday night when a roadside bomb hit the vehicle of a chairman of a union council and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony in Panjgur district of the province, Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur Amjad Somro told local media.

The bomb was detonated through remote control, said police, adding that the vehicle was completely damaged in the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the incident, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.