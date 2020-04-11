Iran’s presidential office announced on Friday that the country was ready to cooperate with Turkey on dealing with the emerging challenges of the novel coronavirus, according to the media report.

The remarks were made in a telephonic conversation between Mahmoud Vaezi, head of Iranian presidential office, and Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Both officials called for close consultations of the two countries’ health ministers and sharing experience in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vaezi thanked Turkey for sending humanitarian aid over the past days, saying Iran was also prepared to help its neighbour.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart discussed maintenance of cooperation on transportation and transit of commodities between the two countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran on Friday announced another 122 deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the overall count in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 4,232.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Iran is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the virus originated late last year.

More than 1,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, according to the health minister on Friday, as 4,747 new cases were recorded.

China’s Wuhan city, where the pandemic began, is still testing residents regularly despite relaxing its tough two-month lockdown.

China has also ordered all hotels in the capital Beijing to ensure all guests provide negative coronavirus report. Beijing will require all arrivals to provide a negative nucleic acid report and green health code before checking in to hotels starting Sunday.