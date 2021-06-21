Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Ebrahim Raisi’s ascent as the new Iranian President is a “final wake-up call” for world powers to stop renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a televised statement on Sunday, Bennett said that Raisi’s victory is “perhaps a last-minute signal before returning to the nuclear agreement to understand with whom they are doing business and what kind of regime they are choosing to strengthen”.

He added that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons and this is the “clear and consistent position of Israel”.

Like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett is an opponent of the renewal of the nuclear deal between the world powers and Iran.

In his first address to Parliament on 14 June, Bennett, a nationalist leader of a diverse coalition, said that the emerging deal is a “mistake” and that his country “will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons”.