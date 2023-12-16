Raghav Chadha appointed as AAP’s leader in Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Raghav Chadha as the party leader in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Saturday.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the party mentioned that in the absence of its leader Sanjay Singh, Chadha will be the party’s leader in the Upper House of Parliament.

Singh is currently under judicial custody in the Delhi liquor policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4.

Advertisement

At present, there are a total of 10 MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, which is the fourth largest number of MPs of a party in the House.

Chadha is one of the youngest parliamentarians and his suspension from the Upper House was recently revoked following a recommendation by the privileges committee.

The suspension was restored after a motion was moved by BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao in the Upper House on December 4.

The AAP leader was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 for alleged “breach of privilege”. He was accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not obtaining the consent of five MPs before including their names in a select committee of Parliament.