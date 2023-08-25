Putin won’t attend G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi next month, the Kremlin announced today.

”President Putin is not planning a trip to the G20 Summit in India, which will be held in September. The main emphasis now is (on) a special military operation,” Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, alluding to the Ukraine conflict.

Putin had also skipped the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa and addressed the five-nation meet via video link.

Advertisement

The G20 in New Delhi will be held from 8-10 September. It will see the presence of top world leaders. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japan Prime Fumio Kishida are among the leaders who will attend it.

Putin’s reluctance to attend the multilateral summit could also be due to the presence of several western leaders who are opposed to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.