PTI supporters protest against Imran’s possible arrest

As reports regarding the issuance of arrest warrants against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced on social media, scores of his supporters across the country took to the streets on Monday in protest.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub Pervaiz Khattak and thousands of party workers reached Bani Gala, Khan’s private residence in Islamabad, and held a sit-in to obstruct the PTI Chairman’s arrest.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters also gathered in other cities of the country to register their protest against the former premier’s possible arrest.

In Lahore, scores of PTI supporters gathered at Liberty Chowk and staged a protest.

Similarly, protests were also held in Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

In Karachi, PTI supporters launched a protest at Shahrah-e-Faisal near Insaf House, however, after registering the protest, supporters dispersed, Geo News reported.

During the protest outside Bani Gala, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said: “Imran Khan is present in Bani Gala, however, hundreds of PTI supporters have reached here and thousands of supporters are heading towards Bani Gala.”

Meanwhile, former Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, after reaching Bani Gala said, “nobody can arrest Imran Khan”.

Additional police force has been deployed outside Bani Gala and the road leading to his residence has also been closed for unauthorised people, allowing only people close to him and the residents of the area to enter, sources told Geo News hours after the registration of the case.