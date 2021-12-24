PTI dissolves organisational structure across Pak after poll loss

Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, announced on Friday that after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a huge blow in the first phase of the recently-held local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to devise a strategy for the second phase of the local bodies polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that he has received complaints that the tickets for the recently held LG polls in the province were distributed among families of party members.