Professor among three employees sacked for terror links in Kashmir

A Kashmir University professor and two government employees were, on Friday, sacked by the J&K Administration for alleged links with terrorists.

Altaf Hussain Pandit, a chemistry professor at the Kashmir University, Mohammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the School Education Department and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu & Kashmir Police constable were terminated from service on the charge of involvement in terrorist activities.

The crackdown on a terror group and anti-national network that took place on Thursday was a part of government’s effort to detect and mitigate terror elements within the system which yielded the result.

According to the sources, Pandit is accused of being actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islami and crossing over to Pakistan for training in terrorism. He remained an active member of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for three years before his arrest by the security forces in 1993.

He also remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a recruiter of terrorists. He was instrumental in organising stone-pelting and violent protests against the killing of terrorists in 2011 and 2014. In 2015, he became an executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers’ Association and allegedly used the position to promote secessionism among students. He also motivated students to join terror ranks, it is alleged.

Maqbool Hajam was a terror overground worker (OGW) who used to radicalise people. He was part of a mob which attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings. Despite being a government teacher, he was found involved in terror activities.

The third accused official, Rasool was working as an underground supporter of terrorists. He was allegedly an informer to the terrorists, who used to tip off the terrorists and OGWs about anti-terror operations. He is also accused of leaking the names of police personnel involved in anti-terror operations.

Rasool was in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad alias Aurangzeb, who has crossed over to Pakistan.

Sources also said that the designated committee in J&K for scrutinising and recommending cases under article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India had recommended the termination of these three employees from their government service for having terror links and working as overground worker (OGW).