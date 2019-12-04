UK Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrived in Khasab, Oman on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

The United Kingdom Embassy in Oman said that the visit would focus on the common security interests between the two countries.

“This visit will highlight the deep bonds of friendship between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, where we share a long history and a common interest aimed at peace and prosperity,” said the embassy in a statement.

The visit came within the framework of the strong bilateral relations, would enhance the existing cooperation in various fields to serve the common interests of both peoples, according to Oman News agency.

The prince’s itinerary is packed with engagements, which are intended to “pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defense,” according to the royals’ website.

In the evening, Prince William met with Sheikh Mohamed Abdullah and local youth in a traditional Kuwaiti tent, outside Kuwait City.

The prince completed several years of military service himself, before committing to working full-time as a royal.

In October, Prince William visited Pakistan with his wife Kate Middleton.