Prez Kovind to visit Bangladesh from Dec 15

In the run-up to the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla landed in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Shringla was received by his counterpart, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Masud Bin Momen.

He is on a two-day visit on Dec 7-8.

At the invitation of President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind will pay a three-day State Visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

Mr Kovind will attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh.

During the visit, the President will hold a delegation level meeting with the President of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will call on the President and also Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen will also meet him, the MEA said.

In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27, 2021 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is a major pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, ” the MEA said.

India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity.

Both the countries have also closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The upcoming visit of the President on this historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship, ” the MEA release said.

It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding.

India-Bangladesh friendship has traversed a long journey since the 1970s and a Shonali Adhyaya – Golden Chapter – has been scripted, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi also wrote: “Today we mark 50 years of India recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh.

India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.”

The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 also coincided with the Bangladesh Liberation War commenced on December 3, 1971 and continued till December 16.