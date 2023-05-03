On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that the media is under attack in every corner of the world and warned countries to stop the targeting of truth and those who report it.

Guterres, in a video message on the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, stated that there has been a 50 per cent rise in the killing of media workers in 2022. Guterres went on to underline that the press “is the foundation of democracy and justice” and it is under threat.

“Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy,” said Guterres.

According to Reporters Without Borders, 55 journalists and four media workers were killed in the line of duty in 2022.

World Press Freedom Day celebration was first proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993 and authorised to be held every 3 May.

While speaking on the occasion Guterres quoted Russia’s example of how countries are suppressing media rights. As per Russia’s law, anyone publishing information about its military that Moscow deems to be false could face up to 15 years in prison. Earlier, Russia detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in late March, accusing him of spying.

Further, the UN chief strongly criticised the targeting of media workers both on and offline, saying they are routinely harassed, intimidated, and detained. Guterres while talking of the gender based violence in media said that three-quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online and one-quarter have been threatened physically.

The secretary-general said the world must unite to stop threats, attacks, and imprisonment of journalists for doing their jobs, and stop the lies and disinformation. “As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands up with them,” he said.