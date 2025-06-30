President Lai condemns Beijing’s military intimidation, calls for Taiwan’s united defence

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must stand united with the public in their mass recall movement to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy, President William Lai said at the party’s national congress in his role as party chairman, the Taipei Times reported.

At the congress, held under the theme “Better democracy, better Taiwan,” Lai identified the greatest challenge in domestic politics as the opposition-controlled legislature, which, according to the Taipei Times, has bypassed proper procedures, passed bills contradicting the Constitution, and undermined government operations by drastically cutting central government budgets.

The Taipei Times quoted Lai highlighting Beijing’s use of influence warfare and military intimidation aimed at annexing Taiwan as part of its broader “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” policy and expanding hegemony in the western Pacific. Lai warned that this threat would persist regardless of changes in Taiwan’s government leadership.

Emphasising the vital role of civil society, the Taipei Times reported Lai crediting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy to the enduring strength of its citizens, recalling movements like the Wild Lily protests in 1990 and the Sunflower movement in 2014, where Taiwanese rallied against policies perceived as pro-China and harmful to Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The Taipei Times further noted that Lai said the DPP has consistently aligned with these civic efforts to defend democracy and national sovereignty.

He criticised opposition parties for blocking government proposals on national defense and security budgets despite increasing global vigilance against China’s hegemonic ambitions.

According to the Taipei Times, Lai said concerned citizens responded through the “Bluebird movement” and mass recall efforts targeting opposition lawmakers, and he urged the DPP to fully support these initiatives to safeguard the nation.

The Taipei Times quoted Lai stressing that national self-defense and economic development are crucial pillars for Taiwan’s future. He called for a comprehensive national defense strategy to counter China’s infiltration tactics, exploiting Taiwan’s diversity. Enhancing defense autonomy through arms procurement and private military R&D was highlighted as vital amid rising Chinese military pressure.

On the economic front, the Taipei Times reported Lai advocating the leveraging of Taiwan’s advanced technology and innovation to improve the investment environment and attract foreign capital. He underscored equitable economic benefits to achieve balanced regional growth and intergenerational justice.

The DPP chairman concluded that Taiwan’s democratic resilience depends on unity between the government and citizens to confront both domestic challenges and external threats, laying the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous Taiwan, as reported by Taipei Times.

