President Donald Trump on Wednesday said now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a “very big comeback”.

Trump told media at the White House, “We are on our way to a very big comeback”.

The President also said that the US is doing well in “so many ways”.

“You see what’s going on with NASDAQ. We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news,” the US leader added.

“We’re really doing a financial comeback. The jobs numbers were fantastic. Now we’ll have some other job numbers come up over the next few weeks, and we’ll see how that goes, but I think it’s really good”, he said.

Trump stressed that the next year will be “maybe the best ever economy” that the US has seen.

Earlier, at a news conference, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the President is encouraged because what “we’re seeing is a belief in the Trump economy and the Trump presidency”.

McEnany also asserted that the US economy is back on track.

As states have reopened businesses and life in the US is starting to regain a sense of normalcy.

A leading health expert has warned, “We are still in a pandemic” and confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country topped 2 million on Wednesday.

Early this week, the National Bureau of Economic Research said that the US officially entered a recession.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have crossed 7.4-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,451,523 on Wednesday.