Poland signs deal for manufaturing 48 Patriot system launchers

Poland has signed a contract to build 48 M903 launchers for the US-designed Patriot air defence systems, said Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

According to the deal worth $1.23 billion, the launchers, set to be built at Stalowa Wola steelworks in Poland, are expected to be delivered to the Polish army between 2027 and 2029, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

On Friday, Poland inked a deal with the US to buy hundreds of AIM-120C AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

Last month, the Polish Defence Ministry announced that the US would lend Poland $2 billion to fund the purchase of American air and missile defence systems.

Poland has increased its defence spending to around four per cent of its GDP this year, the highest among NATO countries.