PM Modi’s Historic Croatia Visit Strengthens Bilateral Ties, India-EU Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-ever visit to Croatia has marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries. The visit, first by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic ties were established in 1992, aims to strengthen India-Croatia partnership and further boost the strategic partnership between India and the European Union, Secretary West Tanmaya Lal said at a press briefing.

During the visit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic held “wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership.”

The visit reflects the growing momentum in India-Croatia relations, with high-level exchanges between the two countries increasing in recent years. PM Modi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković had earlier met during COP26 in Glasgow, while former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Croatia in 2019. External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Gordan Radman have also met in 2023 and 2021, Mr Lal said.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed ways to expand trade, investment, and innovation linkages.

Some of the areas where there are business linkages include enhancing collaboration in the tech sector, exploring opportunities for cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on wind and solar power generation, strengthening ties in railway infrastructure development, increasing collaboration in defence production, including arms and unmanned vehicles, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

The two leaders also welcomed the signing of four documents, including an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, a programme of cooperation in science and technology, a cultural exchange programme, and an MoU on Hindi chair at the University of Zagreb which has been extended till 2030, and a new five-year cultural exchange programme has also been prepared.

The visit is expected to give a boost to the India-EU strategic partnership, with Croatia being the youngest member of the European Union.

The two leaders discussed the importance of concluding an India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which would enhance bilateral trade and supply chain resilience, Mr Lal said, asserting that the two leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in infrastructure, ports and shipping, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and hospitality.

“Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Croatia, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, will act as a catalyst to the expansion of India-Croatia partnership and further strengthen India-EU strategic partnership, ” the Secretary West said.

In a joint statement with his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenković, PM Modi said India would share its space experience with Croatia and promote academic collaborations.

Also, the Croatian companies would find opportunities in India’s port modernisation and coastal zone development under the Sagarmala Project, PM Modi said.

“Our centuries-old cultural relations are the root of mutual affection and goodwill…….We have decided to give more strength to our cultural and people-to-people relations, ” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Croatian government for the warm welcome and noted that both India and Croatia are guided by shared values such as democracy, pluralism, and the rule of law.

“It is a happy coincidence that the people of both India and Croatia have given us the opportunity to serve a third consecutive term,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s departure from Zagreb marks the conclusion of a successful three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, reflecting a significant chapter in India’s diplomatic outreach.