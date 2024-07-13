“PM Modi wants to finish AAP”: Sanjay Singh on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the motive behind the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case was to wipe out the AAP.

Sanjay Singh said, “Whether it is the ED’s court or the Supreme Court, everyone has agreed that Arvind Kejriwal is innocent. Arrests are happening because PM Modi wants to finish AAP and end Arvind Kejriwal’s political career. This is a dictatorship. Opposition parties are being eradicated through the use of investigating agencies.”

He further mentioned that the Supreme Court had raised questions about the actions of ED officers and the arrest.

He added, “Bail was granted, and the ED court declared Arvind Kejriwal innocent because there is a condition in PMLA that the judge should believe the person is innocent to grant bail. Ignoring this law, the ED approached the High Court without a copy of the order. For the first time in the history of the Indian judiciary, there was a stay on bail. The Supreme Court said that the grounds of the arrest will be heard by a larger bench, and in the meantime, we are granting him interim bail.”

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now-scrapped policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate today. Arvind Kejriwal will continue to remain in jail, as he was arrested by the CBI in the same case.

AAP leaders claimed that the interim bail order proved that the agencies and the government had made a false case in the alleged excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court on Friday, while granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), questioned whether the central agency has a uniform policy on when a person should be arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred to the official data available on the ED’s website regarding its cases and said, “The data raises a number of questions, including whether the ED has formulated a policy on when they should arrest a person involved in offences committed under the PML Act.”

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.